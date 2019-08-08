Grovy India Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 3.30 crore, up 47.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.30 crore in June 2019 up 47.83% from Rs. 2.23 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2019 down 148.45% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2019 down 160% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2018.

Grovy India shares closed at 28.35 on July 31, 2019 (BSE)