Grovy India Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5.35 crore, down 34.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.35 crore in December 2021 down 34.19% from Rs. 8.13 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2021 down 52.65% from Rs. 1.26 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2021 down 51.18% from Rs. 1.27 crore in December 2020.

Grovy India EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.37 in December 2021 from Rs. 5.01 in December 2020.

Grovy India shares closed at 47.40 on February 01, 2022 (BSE)