    Greenply Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 404.76 crore, up 2.57% Y-o-Y

    July 26, 2023 / 09:10 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Greenply Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 404.76 crore in June 2023 up 2.57% from Rs. 394.60 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.15 crore in June 2023 down 12.38% from Rs. 21.86 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.64 crore in June 2023 down 8.67% from Rs. 35.74 crore in June 2022.

    Greenply Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.56 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.78 in June 2022.

    Greenply Ind shares closed at 170.30 on July 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 19.22% returns over the last 6 months and -3.10% over the last 12 months.

    Greenply Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations404.76417.49394.60
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations404.76417.49394.60
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials116.97123.71138.77
    Purchase of Traded Goods138.85154.45120.53
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.93-4.42-7.84
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost51.8650.7348.64
    Depreciation5.255.385.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses67.8957.2061.32
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.0130.4428.15
    Other Income6.3812.802.56
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.3943.2430.71
    Interest1.712.221.28
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax25.6741.0329.44
    Exceptional Items---16.39--
    P/L Before Tax25.6724.6429.44
    Tax6.5210.557.58
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities19.1514.0921.86
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period19.1514.0921.86
    Equity Share Capital12.3312.2912.28
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.561.151.78
    Diluted EPS1.541.141.77
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.561.151.78
    Diluted EPS1.541.141.77
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 26, 2023 09:00 am

