Greencrest Fin Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.48 crore, up 52.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.48 crore in June 2021 up 52.32% from Rs. 0.97 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.89 crore in June 2021 up 44.19% from Rs. 0.62 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.30 crore in June 2021 up 51.16% from Rs. 0.86 crore in June 2020.

Greencrest Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.25 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.02 in June 2020.

Greencrest Fin shares closed at 5.38 on August 23, 2021 (BSE)