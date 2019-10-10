Graphite India Q2 PAT may dip 78.8% YoY to Rs. 193.3 cr: ICICI Direct

4. HEG | Sales growth in March 2018: 53.37% | June: 22.82% | September: 13% | HEG manufactures graphite electrodes, which are used by manufacturers of steel.

ICICI Direct has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 19) earnings estimates for the Metals & Mining sector. The brokerage house expects Graphite India to report net profit at Rs. 193.3 crore down 78.8% year-on-year (down 12.1% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 53.2 percent Y-o-Y (down 2.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 939.9 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 82 percent Y-o-Y (down 16.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 245.5 crore.

