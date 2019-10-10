App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 10, 2019 04:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Graphite India Q2 PAT may dip 78.8% YoY to Rs. 193.3 cr: ICICI Direct



Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
ICICI Direct has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 19) earnings estimates for the Metals & Mining sector. The brokerage house expects Graphite India to report net profit at Rs. 193.3 crore down 78.8% year-on-year (down 12.1% quarter-on-quarter).





Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 82 percent Y-o-Y (down 16.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 245.5 crore.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




First Published on Oct 10, 2019 04:28 pm

tags #Brokerage Recos - Sector Report #Brokerage Results Estimates #earnings #Graphite India #ICICI Direct #Metals & Mining #Result Poll

