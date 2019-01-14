Gradiente Info Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 8.36 crore, up 871.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.36 crore in December 2018 up 871.69% from Rs. 0.86 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2018 up 4966% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2018 up 2400% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2017.

Gradiente Info EPS has increased to Rs. 0.12 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2017.

Gradiente Info shares closed at 0.31 on January 11, 2019 (BSE) and has given -47.46% returns over the last 6 months and -74.17% over the last 12 months.