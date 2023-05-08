English
    Gradiente Info Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.41 crore, up 5733.8% Y-o-Y

    May 08, 2023 / 09:57 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gradiente Infotainment are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.41 crore in March 2023 up 5733.8% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2023 up 89.5% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2023 up 228.57% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022.

    Gradiente Info shares closed at 7.98 on May 05, 2023 (BSE) and has given 52.00% returns over the last 6 months

    Gradiente Infotainment
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.410.570.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.410.570.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.500.46--
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.34-0.24--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.080.100.02
    Depreciation0.060.100.15
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.080.090.05
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.030.08-0.22
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.030.08-0.22
    Interest0.010.01--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.020.07-0.22
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.020.07-0.22
    Tax0.04----
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.020.07-0.22
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.020.07-0.22
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.020.07-0.22
    Equity Share Capital22.5222.5222.52
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.010.03-0.10
    Diluted EPS-0.010.03-0.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.010.03-0.10
    Diluted EPS-0.010.03-0.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Gradiente Info #Gradiente Infotainment #Results
    first published: May 8, 2023 09:44 am