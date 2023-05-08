Gradiente Info Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.41 crore, up 5733.8% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gradiente Infotainment are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.41 crore in March 2023 up 5733.8% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2023 up 89.5% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2023 up 228.57% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022.
Gradiente Info shares closed at 7.98 on May 05, 2023 (BSE) and has given 52.00% returns over the last 6 months
|Gradiente Infotainment
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.41
|0.57
|0.01
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.41
|0.57
|0.01
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.50
|0.46
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.34
|-0.24
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.08
|0.10
|0.02
|Depreciation
|0.06
|0.10
|0.15
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.08
|0.09
|0.05
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.03
|0.08
|-0.22
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.03
|0.08
|-0.22
|Interest
|0.01
|0.01
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.02
|0.07
|-0.22
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.02
|0.07
|-0.22
|Tax
|0.04
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.02
|0.07
|-0.22
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.02
|0.07
|-0.22
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.02
|0.07
|-0.22
|Equity Share Capital
|22.52
|22.52
|22.52
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.03
|-0.10
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|0.03
|-0.10
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.03
|-0.10
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|0.03
|-0.10
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited