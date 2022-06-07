Gradiente Info Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 99.81% Y-o-Y
June 07, 2022 / 10:13 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gradiente Infotainment are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in March 2022 down 99.81% from Rs. 3.70 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2022 down 216.3% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022 down 136.84% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2021.
Gradiente Info shares closed at 1.10 on October 29, 2019 (BSE)
|Gradiente Infotainment
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.01
|--
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.01
|--
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.02
|0.05
|Depreciation
|0.15
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.05
|0.05
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.22
|-0.10
|Other Income
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.22
|-0.10
|Interest
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.22
|-0.10
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.22
|-0.10
|Tax
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.22
|-0.10
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.22
|-0.10
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.22
|-0.10
|Equity Share Capital
|22.52
|22.52
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.10
|-0.05
|Diluted EPS
|-0.10
|-0.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.10
|-0.05
|Diluted EPS
|-0.10
|-0.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited