Gradiente Info Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.67 crore, up 1015.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.67 crore in June 2023 up 1015.59% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.85 crore in June 2023 up 3476.79% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.95 crore in June 2023 up 1483.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022.

Gradiente Info EPS has increased to Rs. 0.38 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2022.

Gradiente Info shares closed at 4.88 on July 21, 2023 (BSE) and has given -39.23% returns over the last 6 months and 134.62% over the last 12 months.