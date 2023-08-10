English
    Gradiente Info Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.67 crore, up 1015.59% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 07:12 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gradiente Infotainment are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.67 crore in June 2023 up 1015.59% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.85 crore in June 2023 up 3476.79% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.95 crore in June 2023 up 1483.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022.

    Gradiente Info EPS has increased to Rs. 0.38 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2022.

    Gradiente Info shares closed at 4.88 on July 21, 2023 (BSE) and has given -39.23% returns over the last 6 months and 134.62% over the last 12 months.

    Gradiente Infotainment
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.670.410.06
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.670.410.06
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.540.500.04
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.29-0.34-0.20
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.090.080.13
    Depreciation0.090.060.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.030.080.03
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.230.030.02
    Other Income0.63--0.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.860.030.02
    Interest0.010.010.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.850.020.02
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.850.020.02
    Tax--0.04--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.85-0.020.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.85-0.020.02
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.85-0.020.02
    Equity Share Capital22.5222.5222.52
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.38-0.010.01
    Diluted EPS0.38-0.010.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.38-0.010.01
    Diluted EPS0.38-0.010.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Aug 10, 2023

