Goldstone Tech Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 13.81 crore, up 8.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.81 crore in June 2023 up 8.1% from Rs. 12.77 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2023 up 26.87% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.71 crore in June 2023 up 108.82% from Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2022.

Goldstone Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.04 in June 2022.

Goldstone Tech shares closed at 86.55 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 28.51% returns over the last 6 months and 47.82% over the last 12 months.