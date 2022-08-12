Goldcrest Fin Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.21 crore, down 65.58% Y-o-Y
August 12, 2022 / 02:40 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Goldcrest Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.21 crore in June 2022 down 65.58% from Rs. 6.43 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.73 crore in June 2022 down 151.62% from Rs. 3.36 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.30 crore in June 2022 down 146.56% from Rs. 4.94 crore in June 2021.
Goldcrest Fin shares closed at 198.00 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 13.99% returns over the last 6 months and 124.24% over the last 12 months.
|Goldcrest Finance
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.21
|2.85
|6.43
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.21
|2.85
|6.43
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.55
|0.58
|0.42
|Depreciation
|0.31
|0.40
|0.32
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.30
|1.58
|1.25
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.05
|0.30
|4.44
|Other Income
|-2.66
|-0.74
|0.17
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.61
|-0.45
|4.62
|Interest
|0.05
|0.04
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.66
|-0.49
|4.61
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.66
|-0.49
|4.61
|Tax
|-0.92
|0.18
|1.25
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.73
|-0.67
|3.36
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.73
|-0.67
|3.36
|Equity Share Capital
|5.69
|5.69
|5.69
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.05
|-1.17
|5.91
|Diluted EPS
|-3.05
|-1.17
|5.91
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.05
|-1.17
|5.91
|Diluted EPS
|-3.05
|-1.17
|5.91
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited