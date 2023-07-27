Godfrey Phillip Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,245.39 crore, up 50.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,245.39 crore in June 2023 up 50.49% from Rs. 827.53 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 254.45 crore in June 2023 up 78.81% from Rs. 142.30 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 305.54 crore in June 2023 up 50.22% from Rs. 203.40 crore in June 2022.

Godfrey Phillip EPS has increased to Rs. 48.94 in June 2023 from Rs. 27.37 in June 2022.

Godfrey Phillip shares closed at 1,723.55 on July 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.84% returns over the last 6 months and 54.59% over the last 12 months.