Godawari Power Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,206.94 crore, down 18.6% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,206.94 1,222.87 1,482.68 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,206.94 1,222.87 1,482.68 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 609.40 589.16 722.31 Purchase of Traded Goods 127.56 44.33 84.54 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -59.16 45.69 -50.37 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 45.44 46.69 40.68 Depreciation 31.22 30.42 26.26 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 183.59 222.63 257.22 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 268.89 243.95 402.04 Other Income 19.04 24.96 11.37 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 287.93 268.91 413.41 Interest 6.71 4.76 2.51 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 281.22 264.15 410.90 Exceptional Items 17.84 -- 2.08 P/L Before Tax 299.06 264.15 412.98 Tax 75.42 72.25 109.20 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 223.64 191.90 303.78 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 223.64 191.90 303.78 Equity Share Capital 65.72 68.22 68.22 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 17.01 14.06 22.26 Diluted EPS 17.01 14.06 22.26 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 17.01 14.06 22.26 Diluted EPS 17.01 14.06 22.26 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --