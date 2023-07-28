English
    Godawari Power Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,206.94 crore, down 18.6% Y-o-Y

    July 28, 2023 / 07:39 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Godawari Power & Ispat are:Net Sales at Rs 1,206.94 crore in June 2023 down 18.6% from Rs. 1,482.68 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 223.64 crore in June 2023 down 26.38% from Rs. 303.78 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 319.15 crore in June 2023 down 27.41% from Rs. 439.67 crore in June 2022.
    Godawari Power EPS has decreased to Rs. 17.01 in June 2023 from Rs. 22.26 in June 2022.Godawari Power shares closed at 546.25 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 43.11% returns over the last 6 months and 93.98% over the last 12 months.
    Godawari Power & Ispat
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,206.941,222.871,482.68
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,206.941,222.871,482.68
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials609.40589.16722.31
    Purchase of Traded Goods127.5644.3384.54
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-59.1645.69-50.37
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost45.4446.6940.68
    Depreciation31.2230.4226.26
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses183.59222.63257.22
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax268.89243.95402.04
    Other Income19.0424.9611.37
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax287.93268.91413.41
    Interest6.714.762.51
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax281.22264.15410.90
    Exceptional Items17.84--2.08
    P/L Before Tax299.06264.15412.98
    Tax75.4272.25109.20
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities223.64191.90303.78
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period223.64191.90303.78
    Equity Share Capital65.7268.2268.22
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS17.0114.0622.26
    Diluted EPS17.0114.0622.26
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS17.0114.0622.26
    Diluted EPS17.0114.0622.26
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Godawari Power #Godawari Power & Ispat #Results #Steel - Sponge Iron
    first published: Jul 28, 2023 07:22 pm

