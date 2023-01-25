English
    Go Fashion Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 176.74 crore, up 24.47% Y-o-Y

    January 25, 2023 / 11:01 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Go Fashion India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 176.74 crore in December 2022 up 24.47% from Rs. 142.00 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.31 crore in December 2022 up 2.63% from Rs. 23.69 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 61.86 crore in December 2022 up 11.88% from Rs. 55.29 crore in December 2021.

    Go Fashion India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations176.74165.75142.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations176.74165.75142.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials48.0148.9145.99
    Purchase of Traded Goods31.8135.9329.77
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-18.33-28.50-19.87
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost25.6325.1118.61
    Depreciation22.0520.6616.83
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses30.4434.9715.43
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax37.1328.6835.24
    Other Income2.692.943.22
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax39.8131.6238.46
    Interest7.106.855.48
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax32.7224.7732.98
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax32.7224.7732.98
    Tax8.405.509.29
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities24.3119.2723.69
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period24.3119.2723.69
    Equity Share Capital54.0154.0154.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.503.574.48
    Diluted EPS4.503.574.48
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.503.574.48
    Diluted EPS4.503.574.48
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
