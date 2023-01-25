Go Fashion Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 176.74 crore, up 24.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 176.74 crore in December 2022 up 24.47% from Rs. 142.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.31 crore in December 2022 up 2.63% from Rs. 23.69 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 61.86 crore in December 2022 up 11.88% from Rs. 55.29 crore in December 2021.

Go Fashion EPS has increased to Rs. 4.50 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.48 in December 2021.

