GMR Infra Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,364.13 crore, down 7.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,364.13 crore in December 2021 down 7.89% from Rs. 1,481.03 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 515.34 crore in December 2021 up 54.01% from Rs. 1,120.51 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 789.18 crore in December 2021 up 158.81% from Rs. 304.93 crore in December 2020.

GMR Infra shares closed at 43.15 on February 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given 52.74% returns over the last 6 months and 63.14% over the last 12 months.