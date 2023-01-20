English
    GM Breweries Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 609.16 crore, up 18.51% Y-o-Y

    January 20, 2023 / 12:38 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GM Breweries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 609.16 crore in December 2022 up 18.51% from Rs. 514.02 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.92 crore in December 2022 up 30.98% from Rs. 19.79 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.15 crore in December 2022 up 29.38% from Rs. 27.94 crore in December 2021.

    GM Breweries EPS has increased to Rs. 14.18 in December 2022 from Rs. 10.83 in December 2021.

    GM Breweries shares closed at 600.70 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.28% returns over the last 6 months and -18.53% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations609.16561.90514.02
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations609.16561.90514.02
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials109.50101.0295.35
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.43-0.11-0.72
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.752.532.26
    Depreciation1.501.501.50
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses464.16427.64390.13
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax31.6829.3225.50
    Other Income2.971.020.94
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax34.6530.3426.44
    Interest0.010.02--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax34.6430.3226.44
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax34.6430.3226.44
    Tax8.727.636.65
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities25.9222.6919.79
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period25.9222.6919.79
    Equity Share Capital18.2918.2918.28
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.1812.4110.83
    Diluted EPS14.1812.4110.83
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.1812.4110.83
    Diluted EPS14.1812.4110.83
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

