Global Vectra Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 110.64 crore, up 19.25% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 10:12 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Global Vectra Helicorp are:

    Net Sales at Rs 110.64 crore in March 2023 up 19.25% from Rs. 92.79 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.95 crore in March 2023 up 0.65% from Rs. 9.89 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.14 crore in March 2023 up 4.04% from Rs. 37.62 crore in March 2022.

    Global Vectra EPS has increased to Rs. 7.11 in March 2023 from Rs. 7.06 in March 2022.

    Global Vectra shares closed at 58.35 on May 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given 10.30% returns over the last 6 months and 24.15% over the last 12 months.

    Global Vectra Helicorp
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations110.64109.3292.79
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations110.64109.3292.79
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost25.9323.9022.37
    Depreciation17.6919.2717.99
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses79.3064.9562.38
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-12.271.19-9.96
    Other Income33.731.7329.59
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.452.9219.63
    Interest5.115.713.72
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax16.35-2.7915.91
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax16.35-2.7915.91
    Tax6.391.086.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.95-3.869.89
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.95-3.869.89
    Equity Share Capital14.0014.0014.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.11-2.767.06
    Diluted EPS7.11-2.767.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.11-2.767.06
    Diluted EPS7.11-2.767.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

