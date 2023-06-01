Global Vectra Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 110.64 crore, up 19.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 110.64 crore in March 2023 up 19.25% from Rs. 92.79 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.95 crore in March 2023 up 0.65% from Rs. 9.89 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.14 crore in March 2023 up 4.04% from Rs. 37.62 crore in March 2022.

Global Vectra EPS has increased to Rs. 7.11 in March 2023 from Rs. 7.06 in March 2022.

Global Vectra shares closed at 58.35 on May 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given 10.30% returns over the last 6 months and 24.15% over the last 12 months.