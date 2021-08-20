Global Vectra Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 78.98 crore, up 21.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 78.98 crore in June 2021 up 21.56% from Rs. 64.97 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.20 crore in June 2021 down 5.09% from Rs. 9.71 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.02 crore in June 2021 down 43.3% from Rs. 12.38 crore in June 2020.

Global Vectra shares closed at 51.95 on August 18, 2021 (NSE) and has given 11.36% returns over the last 6 months and -12.98% over the last 12 months.