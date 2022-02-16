Global Vectra Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 88.96 crore, up 12.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 88.96 crore in December 2021 up 12.73% from Rs. 78.91 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.47 crore in December 2021 down 320.69% from Rs. 0.83 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.22 crore in December 2021 up 34.32% from Rs. 19.52 crore in December 2020.

Global Vectra shares closed at 52.20 on February 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -0.10% returns over the last 6 months and 14.85% over the last 12 months.