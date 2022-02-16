Global Vectra Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 88.96 crore, up 12.73% Y-o-Y
February 16, 2022 / 09:04 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Global Vectra Helicorp are:
Net Sales at Rs 88.96 crore in December 2021 up 12.73% from Rs. 78.91 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.47 crore in December 2021 down 320.69% from Rs. 0.83 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.22 crore in December 2021 up 34.32% from Rs. 19.52 crore in December 2020.
Global Vectra shares closed at 52.20 on February 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -0.10% returns over the last 6 months and 14.85% over the last 12 months.
|Global Vectra Helicorp
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|88.96
|71.34
|78.91
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|88.96
|71.34
|78.91
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|20.38
|21.31
|22.64
|Depreciation
|20.27
|20.77
|18.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|44.98
|50.23
|49.39
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.33
|-20.98
|-11.22
|Other Income
|2.62
|15.92
|12.64
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.95
|-5.06
|1.43
|Interest
|4.58
|3.95
|4.36
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.37
|-9.00
|-2.93
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.37
|-9.00
|-2.93
|Tax
|4.84
|-7.35
|-2.10
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.47
|-1.66
|-0.83
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.47
|-1.66
|-0.83
|Equity Share Capital
|14.00
|14.00
|14.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.48
|-1.19
|-0.59
|Diluted EPS
|-2.48
|-1.19
|-0.59
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.48
|-1.19
|-0.59
|Diluted EPS
|-2.48
|-1.19
|-0.59
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited