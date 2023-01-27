Glenmark Life Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 540.73 crore, up 3.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 540.73 crore in December 2022 up 3.49% from Rs. 522.50 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 104.99 crore in December 2022 up 1.23% from Rs. 103.71 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 152.06 crore in December 2022 up 1.64% from Rs. 149.60 crore in December 2021.

Glenmark Life EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.57 in December 2022 from Rs. 8.65 in December 2021.

