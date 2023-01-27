English
    Glenmark Life Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 540.73 crore, up 3.49% Y-o-Y

    January 27, 2023 / 03:26 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Glenmark Life Sciences are:

    Net Sales at Rs 540.73 crore in December 2022 up 3.49% from Rs. 522.50 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 104.99 crore in December 2022 up 1.23% from Rs. 103.71 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 152.06 crore in December 2022 up 1.64% from Rs. 149.60 crore in December 2021.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations540.73509.30522.50
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations540.73509.30522.50
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials269.33268.21238.64
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.49-28.2318.54
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost48.5447.3744.13
    Depreciation10.769.949.74
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses81.9078.3175.13
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax134.69133.70136.33
    Other Income6.6110.023.53
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax141.30143.72139.86
    Interest0.160.130.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax141.14143.59139.80
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax141.14143.59139.80
    Tax36.1536.7136.09
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities104.99106.88103.71
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period104.99106.88103.71
    Equity Share Capital24.5124.5124.51
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.578.728.65
    Diluted EPS8.578.728.65
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.578.728.65
    Diluted EPS8.578.728.65
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited