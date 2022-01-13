GI Engineering Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, up 10.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in December 2021 up 10.48% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021 up 99.51% from Rs. 1.34 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021 up 99.25% from Rs. 1.34 crore in December 2020.

GI Engineering shares closed at 3.75 on January 10, 2022 (NSE)