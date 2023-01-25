English
    Geojit Fin Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 114.40 crore, down 11.71% Y-o-Y

    January 25, 2023 / 11:16 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Geojit Financial Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 114.40 crore in December 2022 down 11.71% from Rs. 129.56 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.27 crore in December 2022 down 37.56% from Rs. 38.87 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.78 crore in December 2022 down 33.64% from Rs. 59.95 crore in December 2021.

    Geojit Financial Services
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations114.40112.20129.56
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations114.40112.20129.56
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost41.3039.0737.50
    Depreciation7.237.316.30
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.130.190.40
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses35.3433.0431.73
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax30.4132.5953.64
    Other Income2.140.050.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax32.5532.6453.65
    Interest2.231.481.51
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax30.3331.1652.14
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax30.3331.1652.14
    Tax6.438.4713.28
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities23.9022.6938.87
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period23.9022.6938.87
    Minority Interest-0.77-0.67-0.90
    Share Of P/L Of Associates1.141.070.89
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates24.2723.0938.87
    Equity Share Capital23.9123.9123.89
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.020.971.63
    Diluted EPS1.010.961.63
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.020.971.63
    Diluted EPS1.010.961.63
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited