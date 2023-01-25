Geojit Fin Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 114.40 crore, down 11.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 114.40 crore in December 2022 down 11.71% from Rs. 129.56 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.27 crore in December 2022 down 37.56% from Rs. 38.87 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.78 crore in December 2022 down 33.64% from Rs. 59.95 crore in December 2021.

Geojit Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.02 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.63 in December 2021.

