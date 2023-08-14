Genus Paper Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 178.18 crore, down 0.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 178.18 crore in June 2023 down 0.57% from Rs. 179.21 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.06 crore in June 2023 down 121.95% from Rs. 4.81 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.75 crore in June 2023 down 15.84% from Rs. 15.15 crore in June 2022.

Genus Paper shares closed at 16.75 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 7.03% returns over the last 6 months and -1.47% over the last 12 months.