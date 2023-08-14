English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Genus Paper Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 178.18 crore, down 0.57% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 10:55 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Genus Paper & Boards are:

    Net Sales at Rs 178.18 crore in June 2023 down 0.57% from Rs. 179.21 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.06 crore in June 2023 down 121.95% from Rs. 4.81 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.75 crore in June 2023 down 15.84% from Rs. 15.15 crore in June 2022.

    Genus Paper shares closed at 16.75 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 7.03% returns over the last 6 months and -1.47% over the last 12 months.

    Genus Paper & Boards
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations178.18223.35179.21
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations178.18223.35179.21
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials116.98153.03132.84
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks10.036.810.40
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.986.605.72
    Depreciation6.457.366.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses31.6943.9925.11
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.055.568.93
    Other Income0.252.200.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.307.768.95
    Interest7.708.002.60
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.40-0.246.35
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.40-0.246.35
    Tax-0.35-0.071.55
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.06-0.174.81
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.06-0.174.81
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-1.06-0.174.81
    Equity Share Capital25.7125.7125.71
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.04-0.010.19
    Diluted EPS-0.04-0.010.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.04-0.010.19
    Diluted EPS-0.04-0.010.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Genus Paper #Genus Paper & Boards #paper #Results
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 10:44 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!