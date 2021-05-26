GeeCee Ventures Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 16.06 crore, up 153.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.06 crore in March 2021 up 153.73% from Rs. 6.33 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.72 crore in March 2021 down 7.18% from Rs. 2.93 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.50 crore in March 2021 up 82.58% from Rs. 3.56 crore in March 2020.

GeeCee Ventures EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.29 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.39 in March 2020.

GeeCee Ventures shares closed at 113.55 on May 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 50.30% returns over the last 6 months and 144.98% over the last 12 months.