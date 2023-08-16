Garware Technic Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 319.98 crore, up 9.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 319.98 crore in June 2023 up 9.05% from Rs. 293.42 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 44.44 crore in June 2023 up 70.72% from Rs. 26.03 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 68.01 crore in June 2023 up 61.51% from Rs. 42.11 crore in June 2022.

Garware Technic EPS has increased to Rs. 21.81 in June 2023 from Rs. 12.63 in June 2022.

Garware Technic shares closed at 3,191.60 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given 14.81% returns over the last 6 months and 3.46% over the last 12 months.