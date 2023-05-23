English
    Garware Technic Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 370.49 crore, up 3.98% Y-o-Y

    May 23, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Garware Technical Fibres are:

    Net Sales at Rs 370.49 crore in March 2023 up 3.98% from Rs. 356.31 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 59.67 crore in March 2023 up 10.72% from Rs. 53.89 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 87.54 crore in March 2023 up 11.96% from Rs. 78.19 crore in March 2022.

    Garware Technic EPS has increased to Rs. 28.95 in March 2023 from Rs. 26.14 in March 2022.

    Garware Technic shares closed at 2,989.35 on May 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.81% returns over the last 6 months and 2.85% over the last 12 months.

    Garware Technical Fibres
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations370.49274.58356.31
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations370.49274.58356.31
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials87.6573.9477.77
    Purchase of Traded Goods12.514.417.88
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks22.83-1.0821.93
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost41.9739.4735.44
    Depreciation5.845.585.36
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses125.82110.68139.91
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax73.8541.5768.01
    Other Income7.857.844.82
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax81.7049.4072.83
    Interest3.242.811.47
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax78.4646.5971.36
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax78.4646.5971.36
    Tax18.7910.0217.47
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities59.6736.5753.89
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period59.6736.5753.89
    Minority Interest0.000.000.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.000.000.00
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates59.6736.5753.89
    Equity Share Capital20.5920.5920.62
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS28.9517.7426.14
    Diluted EPS28.9517.7426.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS28.9517.7426.14
    Diluted EPS28.9517.7426.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
