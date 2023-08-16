English
    Garware Technic Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 325.67 crore, up 6.95% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 10:14 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Garware Technical Fibres are:

    Net Sales at Rs 325.67 crore in June 2023 up 6.95% from Rs. 304.50 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 42.96 crore in June 2023 up 52.42% from Rs. 28.19 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 67.57 crore in June 2023 up 49.06% from Rs. 45.33 crore in June 2022.

    Garware Technic EPS has increased to Rs. 21.08 in June 2023 from Rs. 13.67 in June 2022.

    Garware Technic shares closed at 3,191.60 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given 14.81% returns over the last 6 months and 3.46% over the last 12 months.

    Garware Technical Fibres
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations325.67370.49304.50
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations325.67370.49304.50
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials105.5187.65110.46
    Purchase of Traded Goods11.9412.5114.28
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-28.0222.83-26.61
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost49.0041.9743.17
    Depreciation6.095.845.39
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses129.02125.82122.57
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax52.1373.8535.24
    Other Income9.357.854.71
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax61.4881.7039.94
    Interest4.383.242.82
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax57.1078.4637.12
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax57.1078.4637.12
    Tax14.1318.798.93
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities42.9659.6728.19
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period42.9659.6728.19
    Minority Interest0.000.00--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.000.00--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates42.9659.6728.19
    Equity Share Capital20.3820.5920.62
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS21.0828.9513.67
    Diluted EPS21.0828.9513.67
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS21.0828.9513.67
    Diluted EPS21.0828.9513.67
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 16, 2023 10:00 am

