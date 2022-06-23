Gammon India Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.82 crore, down 90.36% Y-o-Y
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gammon India are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.82 crore in March 2022 down 90.36% from Rs. 18.88 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 458.69 crore in March 2022 down 12.37% from Rs. 408.21 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 239.95 crore in March 2022 down 27.59% from Rs. 188.06 crore in March 2021.
|Gammon India
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Sep'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.82
|7.04
|10.11
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.82
|7.04
|10.11
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4.28
|2.83
|1.73
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.01
|2.08
|1.95
|Depreciation
|0.81
|0.89
|2.33
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|236.03
|70.66
|10.66
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-243.31
|-69.42
|-6.56
|Other Income
|2.55
|6.61
|70.99
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-240.76
|-62.81
|64.43
|Interest
|223.02
|221.22
|186.97
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-463.78
|-284.03
|-122.54
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-463.78
|-284.03
|-122.54
|Tax
|-1.47
|2.04
|0.94
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-462.31
|-286.07
|-123.48
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-462.31
|-286.07
|-123.48
|Minority Interest
|3.19
|3.15
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.43
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-458.69
|-282.92
|-123.48
|Equity Share Capital
|74.11
|74.11
|74.11
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-12.44
|-7.67
|-3.34
|Diluted EPS
|-12.44
|-7.67
|-3.34
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-12.44
|-7.67
|-3.33
|Diluted EPS
|-12.44
|-7.67
|-3.34
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited