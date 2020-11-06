Gagan Polycot Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore, down 30.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore in September 2020 down 30.39% from Rs. 0.49 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.27 crore in September 2020 up 42.68% from Rs. 0.47 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2020 up 25% from Rs. 0.20 crore in September 2019.

Gagan Polycot shares closed at 2.23 on November 03, 2020 (BSE)