Gagan Polycot Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore, down 30.39% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gagan Polycot India are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore in September 2020 down 30.39% from Rs. 0.49 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.27 crore in September 2020 up 42.68% from Rs. 0.47 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2020 up 25% from Rs. 0.20 crore in September 2019.
Gagan Polycot shares closed at 2.23 on November 03, 2020 (BSE)
|Gagan Polycot India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.34
|0.35
|0.49
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.34
|0.35
|0.49
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|0.30
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.29
|0.18
|0.22
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.03
|-0.05
|-0.06
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.12
|0.07
|-0.10
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.03
|0.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.05
|0.01
|0.31
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.18
|0.11
|-0.26
|Other Income
|--
|0.43
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.18
|0.54
|-0.26
|Interest
|0.09
|0.00
|0.21
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.27
|0.54
|-0.47
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.27
|0.54
|-0.47
|Tax
|--
|0.13
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.27
|0.40
|-0.47
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.27
|0.40
|-0.47
|Equity Share Capital
|10.00
|10.00
|10.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.27
|0.40
|-0.47
|Diluted EPS
|-0.27
|0.40
|-0.47
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.27
|0.40
|-0.47
|Diluted EPS
|-0.27
|0.40
|-0.47
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Nov 6, 2020 09:00 am