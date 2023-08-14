Gabriel India Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 805.77 crore, up 11.77% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 805.77 736.98 720.90 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 805.77 736.98 720.90 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 597.46 548.63 544.51 Purchase of Traded Goods 10.61 10.00 7.34 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -5.51 2.58 -0.17 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 49.67 46.15 44.09 Depreciation 13.74 12.97 11.16 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 84.54 77.25 74.29 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 55.27 39.39 39.70 Other Income 4.65 6.46 6.14 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 59.92 45.85 45.84 Interest 2.23 0.85 1.37 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 57.69 45.00 44.47 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 57.69 45.00 44.47 Tax 15.20 11.25 11.56 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 42.49 33.76 32.91 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 42.49 33.76 32.91 Equity Share Capital 14.36 14.36 14.36 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.96 2.35 2.29 Diluted EPS 2.96 2.35 2.29 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.96 2.35 2.29 Diluted EPS 2.96 2.35 2.29 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited