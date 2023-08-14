English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Gabriel India Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 805.77 crore, up 11.77% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 03:32 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gabriel India are:Net Sales at Rs 805.77 crore in June 2023 up 11.77% from Rs. 720.90 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 42.49 crore in June 2023 up 29.12% from Rs. 32.91 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 73.66 crore in June 2023 up 29.23% from Rs. 57.00 crore in June 2022.
    Gabriel India EPS has increased to Rs. 2.96 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.29 in June 2022.Gabriel India shares closed at 227.10 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 41.85% returns over the last 6 months and 58.04% over the last 12 months.
    Gabriel India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations805.77736.98720.90
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations805.77736.98720.90
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials597.46548.63544.51
    Purchase of Traded Goods10.6110.007.34
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.512.58-0.17
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost49.6746.1544.09
    Depreciation13.7412.9711.16
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses84.5477.2574.29
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax55.2739.3939.70
    Other Income4.656.466.14
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax59.9245.8545.84
    Interest2.230.851.37
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax57.6945.0044.47
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax57.6945.0044.47
    Tax15.2011.2511.56
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities42.4933.7632.91
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period42.4933.7632.91
    Equity Share Capital14.3614.3614.36
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.962.352.29
    Diluted EPS2.962.352.29
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.962.352.29
    Diluted EPS2.962.352.29
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 03:22 pm

