Future Supply Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 182.78 crore, up 57.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 182.78 crore in December 2021 up 57.53% from Rs. 116.03 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.29 crore in December 2021 up 89.6% from Rs. 41.28 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 54.44 crore in December 2021 up 127.88% from Rs. 23.89 crore in December 2020.

Future Supply shares closed at 66.85 on February 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.15% returns over the last 6 months and -28.85% over the last 12 months.