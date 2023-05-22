Fortis Malar Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 20.66 crore, down 8.66% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Fortis Malar Hospitals are:
Net Sales at Rs 20.66 crore in March 2023 down 8.66% from Rs. 22.62 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.99 crore in March 2023 down 1448.45% from Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.69 crore in March 2023 down 46.31% from Rs. 5.01 crore in March 2022.
Fortis Malar shares closed at 50.13 on May 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given -16.10% returns over the last 6 months and -9.68% over the last 12 months.
|Fortis Malar Hospitals
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|20.66
|21.90
|22.62
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|20.66
|21.90
|22.62
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.79
|2.92
|4.31
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.02
|0.15
|-0.42
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.96
|4.89
|4.37
|Depreciation
|3.44
|2.78
|3.40
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|12.20
|12.36
|10.92
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.72
|-1.18
|0.03
|Other Income
|1.97
|1.52
|1.58
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.75
|0.34
|1.61
|Interest
|1.42
|1.49
|1.55
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.17
|-1.15
|0.06
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.17
|-1.15
|0.06
|Tax
|4.82
|0.00
|0.52
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.99
|-1.15
|-0.45
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.99
|-1.15
|-0.45
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-6.99
|-1.15
|-0.45
|Equity Share Capital
|18.76
|18.76
|18.76
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.73
|-0.61
|-0.24
|Diluted EPS
|-3.73
|-0.61
|-0.24
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.73
|-0.61
|-0.24
|Diluted EPS
|-3.73
|-0.61
|-0.24
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited