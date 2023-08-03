English
    Fortis Malar Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 17.76 crore, down 11.63% Y-o-Y

    August 03, 2023 / 02:19 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Fortis Malar Hospitals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 17.76 crore in June 2023 down 11.63% from Rs. 20.10 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.93 crore in June 2023 up 1.16% from Rs. 2.96 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.10 crore in June 2023 down 31.68% from Rs. 1.61 crore in June 2022.

    Fortis Malar shares closed at 57.57 on August 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given 6.51% returns over the last 6 months and 2.80% over the last 12 months.

    Fortis Malar Hospitals
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations17.7620.6620.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations17.7620.6620.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.442.793.09
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.11-0.020.14
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.884.964.92
    Depreciation2.673.443.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11.0612.2011.97
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.19-2.72-3.05
    Other Income1.611.971.64
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.57-0.75-1.41
    Interest1.351.421.55
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.92-2.17-2.96
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.92-2.17-2.96
    Tax0.004.820.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.93-6.99-2.96
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.93-6.99-2.96
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-2.93-6.99-2.96
    Equity Share Capital18.7618.7618.76
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.56-3.73-1.58
    Diluted EPS-1.56-3.73-1.58
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.56-3.73-1.58
    Diluted EPS-1.56-3.73-1.58
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Fortis Malar #Fortis Malar Hospitals #Hospitals & Medical Services #Results
    first published: Aug 3, 2023 02:00 pm

