Fortis Malar Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 17.76 crore, down 11.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.76 crore in June 2023 down 11.63% from Rs. 20.10 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.93 crore in June 2023 up 1.16% from Rs. 2.96 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.10 crore in June 2023 down 31.68% from Rs. 1.61 crore in June 2022.

Fortis Malar shares closed at 57.57 on August 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given 6.51% returns over the last 6 months and 2.80% over the last 12 months.