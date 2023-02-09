English
    Earnings

    Fortis Malar Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.90 crore, up 7.08% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 09:35 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Fortis Malar Hospitals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 21.90 crore in December 2022 up 7.08% from Rs. 20.45 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.15 crore in December 2022 up 57.33% from Rs. 2.70 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.12 crore in December 2022 up 52.94% from Rs. 2.04 crore in December 2021.

    Fortis Malar Hospitals
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations21.9023.2920.45
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations21.9023.2920.45
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.923.103.06
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.150.490.55
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.894.644.69
    Depreciation2.782.913.12
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.3612.7811.89
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.18-0.63-2.86
    Other Income1.521.501.77
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.340.88-1.08
    Interest1.491.611.61
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.15-0.73-2.70
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.15-0.73-2.70
    Tax0.003.650.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.15-4.38-2.70
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.15-4.38-2.70
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-1.15-4.38-2.70
    Equity Share Capital18.7618.7618.76
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.61-2.34-1.44
    Diluted EPS-0.61-2.34-1.44
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.61-2.34-1.44
    Diluted EPS-0.61-2.34-1.44
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited