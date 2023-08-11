English
    Forbes Gokak Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 58.54 crore, down 8.43% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 10:54 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Forbes Gokak are:

    Net Sales at Rs 58.54 crore in June 2023 down 8.43% from Rs. 63.93 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.29 crore in June 2023 down 89.63% from Rs. 166.73 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.09 crore in June 2023 down 87% from Rs. 208.34 crore in June 2022.

    Forbes Gokak EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.40 in June 2023 from Rs. 129.26 in June 2022.

    Forbes Gokak shares closed at 668.20 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 5.17% returns over the last 6 months and 65.29% over the last 12 months.

    Forbes Gokak
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations58.5460.4263.93
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations58.5460.4263.93
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials20.6620.9923.97
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.400.311.42
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-9.74-1.84-13.88
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost13.0812.3912.94
    Depreciation3.323.663.29
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses24.6116.4038.36
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.218.51-2.17
    Other Income17.561.20207.22
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.779.71205.05
    Interest0.542.722.30
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax23.236.99202.75
    Exceptional Items---0.21-0.42
    P/L Before Tax23.236.78202.33
    Tax5.94-0.5435.60
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities17.297.32166.73
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period17.297.32166.73
    Equity Share Capital12.9012.9012.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.405.68129.26
    Diluted EPS13.405.68129.26
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.405.68129.26
    Diluted EPS13.405.68129.26
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Forbes Gokak #Results #Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended
    first published: Aug 11, 2023 10:44 am

