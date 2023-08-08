Foods and Inns Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 283.24 crore, up 32.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 283.24 crore in June 2023 up 32.47% from Rs. 213.82 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.39 crore in June 2023 up 101.1% from Rs. 7.15 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.79 crore in June 2023 up 86.89% from Rs. 18.08 crore in June 2022.

Foods and Inns EPS has increased to Rs. 2.77 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.42 in June 2022.

Foods and Inns shares closed at 192.45 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 41.98% returns over the last 6 months