Foods and Inns Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 141.74 crore, up 115.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 141.74 crore in June 2021 up 115.04% from Rs. 65.92 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.12 crore in June 2021 up 344.07% from Rs. 1.38 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.62 crore in June 2021 up 108.54% from Rs. 7.49 crore in June 2020.

Foods and Inns EPS has increased to Rs. 1.22 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.27 in June 2020.

Foods and Inns shares closed at 69.30 on August 12, 2021 (BSE)