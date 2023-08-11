English
    Fermenta Bio Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 76.78 crore, down 9.09% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 05:58 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Fermenta Biotech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 76.78 crore in June 2023 down 9.09% from Rs. 84.46 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.79 crore in June 2023 up 354.37% from Rs. 1.05 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.24 crore in June 2023 up 27.85% from Rs. 11.92 crore in June 2022.

    Fermenta Bio EPS has increased to Rs. 1.66 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.37 in June 2022.

    Fermenta Bio shares closed at 152.45 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 5.87% returns over the last 6 months and -22.14% over the last 12 months.

    Fermenta Biotech
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations76.78100.5984.46
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations76.78100.5984.46
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials22.587.9039.35
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.030.632.84
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.4928.59-8.57
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost13.5511.4214.68
    Depreciation5.695.896.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses24.9426.4628.13
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.4919.681.83
    Other Income2.051.073.90
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.5520.755.72
    Interest4.766.354.52
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.7914.411.21
    Exceptional Items---15.00--
    P/L Before Tax4.79-0.591.21
    Tax--1.180.15
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.79-1.771.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.79-1.771.05
    Equity Share Capital14.4314.4314.42
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.66-0.610.37
    Diluted EPS1.66-0.610.36
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.66-0.610.37
    Diluted EPS1.66-0.610.36
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Aug 11, 2023

