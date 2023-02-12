English
    Fermenta Bio Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 53.75 crore, down 37.06% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 11:29 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Fermenta Biotech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 53.75 crore in December 2022 down 37.06% from Rs. 85.41 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 58.95 crore in December 2022 down 3343.72% from Rs. 1.82 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.07 crore in December 2022 down 145.26% from Rs. 13.41 crore in December 2021.

    Fermenta Biotech
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations53.7590.1285.41
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations53.7590.1285.41
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials24.9728.2723.83
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.822.440.70
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.633.895.82
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost13.6413.9716.06
    Depreciation6.166.266.21
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses25.0230.3026.74
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-12.235.016.06
    Other Income--2.591.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-12.237.607.20
    Interest5.184.904.12
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-17.412.703.07
    Exceptional Items-44.59----
    P/L Before Tax-62.002.703.07
    Tax-3.050.571.25
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-58.952.131.82
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-58.952.131.82
    Equity Share Capital14.4314.4214.42
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-20.440.740.63
    Diluted EPS-20.440.400.63
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-20.440.740.63
    Diluted EPS-20.440.400.63
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
