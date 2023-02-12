Fermenta Bio Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 53.75 crore, down 37.06% Y-o-Y
February 12, 2023 / 11:29 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Fermenta Biotech are:
Net Sales at Rs 53.75 crore in December 2022 down 37.06% from Rs. 85.41 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 58.95 crore in December 2022 down 3343.72% from Rs. 1.82 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.07 crore in December 2022 down 145.26% from Rs. 13.41 crore in December 2021.
Fermenta Bio shares closed at 157.80 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -19.41% returns over the last 6 months and -44.38% over the last 12 months.
|Fermenta Biotech
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|53.75
|90.12
|85.41
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|53.75
|90.12
|85.41
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|24.97
|28.27
|23.83
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.82
|2.44
|0.70
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-6.63
|3.89
|5.82
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|13.64
|13.97
|16.06
|Depreciation
|6.16
|6.26
|6.21
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|25.02
|30.30
|26.74
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-12.23
|5.01
|6.06
|Other Income
|--
|2.59
|1.13
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-12.23
|7.60
|7.20
|Interest
|5.18
|4.90
|4.12
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-17.41
|2.70
|3.07
|Exceptional Items
|-44.59
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-62.00
|2.70
|3.07
|Tax
|-3.05
|0.57
|1.25
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-58.95
|2.13
|1.82
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-58.95
|2.13
|1.82
|Equity Share Capital
|14.43
|14.42
|14.42
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-20.44
|0.74
|0.63
|Diluted EPS
|-20.44
|0.40
|0.63
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-20.44
|0.74
|0.63
|Diluted EPS
|-20.44
|0.40
|0.63
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited