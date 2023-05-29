English
    Fermenta Bio Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 105.16 crore, up 9.36% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 04:52 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Fermenta Biotech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 105.16 crore in March 2023 up 9.36% from Rs. 96.16 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.93 crore in March 2023 down 163.81% from Rs. 7.72 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.68 crore in March 2023 up 0.19% from Rs. 20.64 crore in March 2022.

    Fermenta Bio shares closed at 142.65 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -18.21% returns over the last 6 months and -28.06% over the last 12 months.

    Fermenta Biotech
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations105.1654.8696.16
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations105.1654.8696.16
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials18.5517.3324.45
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.195.636.61
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks23.37-0.674.87
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost12.5514.7012.35
    Depreciation6.196.326.49
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses28.9927.7030.11
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.33-16.1511.27
    Other Income1.16--2.88
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.49-16.1514.15
    Interest6.315.144.43
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.18-21.299.72
    Exceptional Items-9.07-19.41--
    P/L Before Tax-0.89-40.709.72
    Tax4.03-3.052.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-4.93-37.657.72
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-4.93-37.657.72
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-4.93-37.657.72
    Equity Share Capital14.4314.4314.42
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.30-12.972.66
    Diluted EPS-1.30-12.972.66
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.30-12.972.66
    Diluted EPS-1.30-12.972.66
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

