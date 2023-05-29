Fermenta Bio Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 105.16 crore, up 9.36% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Fermenta Biotech are:
Net Sales at Rs 105.16 crore in March 2023 up 9.36% from Rs. 96.16 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.93 crore in March 2023 down 163.81% from Rs. 7.72 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.68 crore in March 2023 up 0.19% from Rs. 20.64 crore in March 2022.
Fermenta Bio shares closed at 142.65 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -18.21% returns over the last 6 months and -28.06% over the last 12 months.
|Fermenta Biotech
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|105.16
|54.86
|96.16
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|105.16
|54.86
|96.16
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|18.55
|17.33
|24.45
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.19
|5.63
|6.61
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|23.37
|-0.67
|4.87
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|12.55
|14.70
|12.35
|Depreciation
|6.19
|6.32
|6.49
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|28.99
|27.70
|30.11
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|13.33
|-16.15
|11.27
|Other Income
|1.16
|--
|2.88
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|14.49
|-16.15
|14.15
|Interest
|6.31
|5.14
|4.43
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|8.18
|-21.29
|9.72
|Exceptional Items
|-9.07
|-19.41
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.89
|-40.70
|9.72
|Tax
|4.03
|-3.05
|2.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.93
|-37.65
|7.72
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.93
|-37.65
|7.72
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-4.93
|-37.65
|7.72
|Equity Share Capital
|14.43
|14.43
|14.42
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.30
|-12.97
|2.66
|Diluted EPS
|-1.30
|-12.97
|2.66
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.30
|-12.97
|2.66
|Diluted EPS
|-1.30
|-12.97
|2.66
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited