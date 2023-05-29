Fermenta Bio Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 105.16 crore, up 9.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 105.16 crore in March 2023 up 9.36% from Rs. 96.16 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.93 crore in March 2023 down 163.81% from Rs. 7.72 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.68 crore in March 2023 up 0.19% from Rs. 20.64 crore in March 2022.

Fermenta Bio shares closed at 142.65 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -18.21% returns over the last 6 months and -28.06% over the last 12 months.