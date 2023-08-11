English
    Fermenta Bio Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 82.45 crore, down 10.27% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 06:07 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Fermenta Biotech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 82.45 crore in June 2023 down 10.27% from Rs. 91.89 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.21 crore in June 2023 up 195.76% from Rs. 2.31 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.95 crore in June 2023 up 47.49% from Rs. 8.78 crore in June 2022.

    Fermenta Bio EPS has increased to Rs. 0.64 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.80 in June 2022.

    Fermenta Bio shares closed at 152.45 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 5.87% returns over the last 6 months and -22.14% over the last 12 months.

    Fermenta Biotech
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations82.45105.1691.89
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations82.45105.1691.89
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials20.9418.5542.84
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.752.195.19
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.9023.37-7.64
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.6912.5515.69
    Depreciation5.956.196.67
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses27.2428.9930.88
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.9913.33-1.74
    Other Income2.011.163.84
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.0014.492.11
    Interest4.786.314.47
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.218.18-2.37
    Exceptional Items---9.07--
    P/L Before Tax2.21-0.89-2.37
    Tax--4.030.19
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.21-4.93-2.56
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.21-4.93-2.56
    Minority Interest----0.25
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.21-4.93-2.31
    Equity Share Capital14.4314.4314.42
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.64-1.30-0.80
    Diluted EPS0.64-1.30-0.80
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.64-1.30-0.80
    Diluted EPS0.64-1.30-0.80
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Aug 11, 2023

