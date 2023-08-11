Fermenta Bio Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 82.45 crore, down 10.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 82.45 crore in June 2023 down 10.27% from Rs. 91.89 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.21 crore in June 2023 up 195.76% from Rs. 2.31 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.95 crore in June 2023 up 47.49% from Rs. 8.78 crore in June 2022.

Fermenta Bio EPS has increased to Rs. 0.64 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.80 in June 2022.

Fermenta Bio shares closed at 152.45 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 5.87% returns over the last 6 months and -22.14% over the last 12 months.