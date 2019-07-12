Federal Bank Q1 Net Profit seen up 30% YoY to Rs. 341 cr: Sharekhan

Sharekhan has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 19) earnings estimates for the Banking & NBFC sector. The brokerage house expects Federal Bank to report net profit at Rs. 341 crore up 30% year-on- year (down 10.5% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 7.9 percent Y-o-Y (down 3.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,058 crore, according to Sharekhan.

Pre Provision Profit (PPP) is likely to rise by 14.9% Y-o-Y (down 8.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 693 crore.

