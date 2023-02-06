Fairchem Org. Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 102.48 crore, down 35.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 102.48 crore in December 2022 down 35.31% from Rs. 158.43 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2022 down 95.48% from Rs. 13.45 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.95 crore in December 2022 down 81.55% from Rs. 21.41 crore in December 2021.

Fairchem Org. EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.47 in December 2022 from Rs. 10.33 in December 2021.

