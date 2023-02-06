English
    Fairchem Org. Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 102.48 crore, down 35.31% Y-o-Y

    February 06, 2023 / 10:57 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Fairchem Organics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 102.48 crore in December 2022 down 35.31% from Rs. 158.43 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2022 down 95.48% from Rs. 13.45 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.95 crore in December 2022 down 81.55% from Rs. 21.41 crore in December 2021.

    Fairchem Organics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations102.23168.54158.43
    Other Operating Income0.25----
    Total Income From Operations102.48168.54158.43
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials65.54153.61139.34
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks16.01-17.32-23.89
    Power & Fuel6.18----
    Employees Cost5.024.944.51
    Depreciation2.092.051.82
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.0618.0017.16
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.597.2619.50
    Other Income0.270.000.09
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.867.2619.59
    Interest0.921.621.53
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.945.6518.06
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.945.6518.06
    Tax0.331.644.61
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.614.0013.45
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.614.0013.45
    Equity Share Capital13.0213.0213.02
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.473.0710.33
    Diluted EPS0.473.0710.33
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.473.0710.33
    Diluted EPS0.473.0710.33
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited