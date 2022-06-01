ExplicitFinance Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.93 crore, up 71.03% Y-o-Y
June 01, 2022 / 03:34 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Explicit Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.93 crore in March 2022 up 71.03% from Rs. 1.71 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.10 crore in March 2022 down 240.1% from Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.10 crore in March 2022 down 243.75% from Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2021.
ExplicitFinance shares closed at 3.37 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 5.97% returns over the last 6 months and 41.60% over the last 12 months.
|Explicit Finance
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.93
|3.69
|1.71
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.93
|3.69
|1.71
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.05
|2.64
|1.39
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.40
|0.62
|0.29
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.04
|0.04
|0.12
|Depreciation
|--
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.59
|0.09
|0.25
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.34
|0.32
|-0.35
|Other Income
|0.24
|0.00
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.10
|0.32
|-0.32
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.10
|0.32
|-0.32
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.10
|0.32
|-0.32
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.10
|0.32
|-0.32
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.10
|0.32
|-0.32
|Equity Share Capital
|9.27
|9.27
|9.27
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.19
|0.34
|-0.09
|Diluted EPS
|-1.19
|0.34
|-0.09
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.19
|0.34
|-0.09
|Diluted EPS
|-1.19
|0.34
|-0.09
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited