ExplicitFinance Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.93 crore, up 71.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.93 crore in March 2022 up 71.03% from Rs. 1.71 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.10 crore in March 2022 down 240.1% from Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.10 crore in March 2022 down 243.75% from Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2021.

ExplicitFinance shares closed at 3.37 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 5.97% returns over the last 6 months and 41.60% over the last 12 months.