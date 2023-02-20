Everlon Synth Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.72 crore, down 55.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.72 crore in December 2022 down 55.86% from Rs. 10.70 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.89 crore in December 2022 up 46.56% from Rs. 1.29 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.02 crore in December 2022 up 467.27% from Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2021.

Everlon Synth EPS has increased to Rs. 3.36 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.29 in December 2021.

Everlon Synth shares closed at 37.40 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 30.31% returns over the last 6 months and -0.27% over the last 12 months.