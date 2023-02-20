English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar: Watch ‘‘Options Trading Tricks & Techniques : Insights on Options Trading’’ with Mr. Nitin Murarka
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Everlon Synth Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.72 crore, down 55.86% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 02:46 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Everlon Synthetics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.72 crore in December 2022 down 55.86% from Rs. 10.70 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.89 crore in December 2022 up 46.56% from Rs. 1.29 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.02 crore in December 2022 up 467.27% from Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2021.

    Everlon Synth EPS has increased to Rs. 3.36 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.29 in December 2021.

    Everlon Synth shares closed at 37.40 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 30.31% returns over the last 6 months and -0.27% over the last 12 months.

    Everlon Synthetics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.72--10.70
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.72--10.70
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----7.63
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.61----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.43--2.25
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.050.030.75
    Depreciation0.020.020.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.270.100.65
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.21-0.14-0.65
    Other Income-0.200.230.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.000.08-0.62
    Interest----0.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.000.08-0.65
    Exceptional Items----1.93
    P/L Before Tax2.000.081.29
    Tax0.12----
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.890.081.29
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.890.081.29
    Equity Share Capital5.625.625.62
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.360.162.29
    Diluted EPS3.360.162.29
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.360.162.29
    Diluted EPS3.360.162.29
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Everlon Synth #Everlon Synthetics #Results #Textiles - Processing
    first published: Feb 20, 2023 02:33 pm