Eureka Forbes Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 508.14 crore, up 36.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 508.14 crore in March 2023 up 36.08% from Rs. 373.42 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.28 crore in March 2023 up 238.03% from Rs. 4.82 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.37 crore in March 2023 up 134.14% from Rs. 21.94 crore in March 2022.

Eureka Forbes EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.84 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.48 in March 2022.

and has given -100.00% returns over the last 6 months and -100.00% over the last 12 months.