Eureka Forbes Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 508.14 crore, up 36.08% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Eureka Forbes are:
Net Sales at Rs 508.14 crore in March 2023 up 36.08% from Rs. 373.42 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.28 crore in March 2023 up 238.03% from Rs. 4.82 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.37 crore in March 2023 up 134.14% from Rs. 21.94 crore in March 2022.
Eureka Forbes EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.84 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.48 in March 2022.
|Eureka Forbes
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|508.14
|472.02
|373.42
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|508.14
|472.02
|373.42
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|157.68
|119.44
|10.32
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|13.74
|5.76
|140.28
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|33.02
|68.08
|4.67
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|61.60
|67.61
|47.90
|Depreciation
|12.92
|13.37
|8.93
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|194.71
|169.97
|150.67
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|34.47
|27.79
|10.65
|Other Income
|3.98
|4.70
|2.36
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|38.45
|32.49
|13.01
|Interest
|3.49
|4.40
|4.21
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|34.96
|28.08
|8.80
|Exceptional Items
|-9.13
|-15.00
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|25.83
|13.08
|8.80
|Tax
|9.54
|3.29
|3.98
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|16.28
|9.80
|4.82
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|16.28
|9.80
|4.82
|Equity Share Capital
|193.48
|193.48
|193.48
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.84
|0.51
|1.48
|Diluted EPS
|0.84
|0.51
|1.48
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.84
|0.51
|1.48
|Diluted EPS
|0.84
|0.51
|1.48
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
