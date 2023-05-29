English
    Eureka Forbes Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 508.14 crore, up 36.08% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 04:44 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Eureka Forbes are:

    Net Sales at Rs 508.14 crore in March 2023 up 36.08% from Rs. 373.42 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.28 crore in March 2023 up 238.03% from Rs. 4.82 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.37 crore in March 2023 up 134.14% from Rs. 21.94 crore in March 2022.

    Eureka Forbes EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.84 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.48 in March 2022.

    Eureka Forbes
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations508.14472.02373.42
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations508.14472.02373.42
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials157.68119.4410.32
    Purchase of Traded Goods13.745.76140.28
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks33.0268.084.67
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost61.6067.6147.90
    Depreciation12.9213.378.93
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses194.71169.97150.67
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax34.4727.7910.65
    Other Income3.984.702.36
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax38.4532.4913.01
    Interest3.494.404.21
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax34.9628.088.80
    Exceptional Items-9.13-15.00--
    P/L Before Tax25.8313.088.80
    Tax9.543.293.98
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities16.289.804.82
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period16.289.804.82
    Equity Share Capital193.48193.48193.48
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.840.511.48
    Diluted EPS0.840.511.48
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.840.511.48
    Diluted EPS0.840.511.48
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Eureka Forbes #Results
    first published: May 29, 2023 04:37 pm