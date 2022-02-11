Essar Shipping Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 18.01 crore, down 21.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.01 crore in December 2021 down 21.25% from Rs. 22.87 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 44.02 crore in December 2021 up 149.9% from Rs. 88.21 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 68.67 crore in December 2021 up 582.23% from Rs. 14.24 crore in December 2020.

Essar Shipping EPS has increased to Rs. 2.13 in December 2021 from Rs. 4.26 in December 2020.

Essar Shipping shares closed at 9.60 on February 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.95% returns over the last 6 months and 5.49% over the last 12 months.