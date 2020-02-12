Eros Intl Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 274.61 crore, down 7.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 274.61 crore in December 2019 down 7.2% from Rs. 295.93 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.18 crore in December 2019 down 74.32% from Rs. 63.01 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.28 crore in December 2019 down 53.68% from Rs. 95.59 crore in December 2018.

Eros Intl EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.69 in December 2019 from Rs. 6.62 in December 2018.

Eros Intl shares closed at 14.75 on February 11, 2020 (NSE) and has given 48.24% returns over the last 6 months and -79.21% over the last 12 months.