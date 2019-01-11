Engineers India Q3 PAT seen up 3.8% YoY to Rs. 112.5 cr: ICICI Direct

A partially-built suspension bridge is demolished by engineers in Chirajara, Colombia. One part of the bridge collapsed in January during its construction, killing at least nine workers. (AP/PTI)

ICICI Direct has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 18) earnings estimates for the Capital Goods sector. The brokerage house expects Engineers India to report net profit at Rs. 112.5 crore up 3.8% year-on-year (up 15% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 17.5 percent Y-o-Y (down 18.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 556.2 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 5.9 percent Y-o-Y (up 38.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 126.8 crore.

