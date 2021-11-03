Emmbi Ind Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 132.13 crore, up 96.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 132.13 crore in September 2021 up 96.66% from Rs. 67.19 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.91 crore in September 2021 up 308.29% from Rs. 1.20 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.53 crore in September 2021 up 99.21% from Rs. 6.29 crore in September 2020.

Emmbi Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 2.77 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.68 in September 2020.

Emmbi Ind shares closed at 104.80 on November 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 30.84% returns over the last 6 months and 43.27% over the last 12 months.